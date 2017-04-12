San Jose asks for quick ruling in Wil...

San Jose asks for quick ruling in Willow Glen Trestle case

Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Arguments surrounding the ongoing Willow Glen Trestle controversy continued in court last week. San Jose city attorneys argued for a quicker ruling from Santa Clara Superior Court so they can replace the old wooden railroad bridge with a new custom-built $1 million steel bridge that's been sitting in storage for several years.

San Jose, CA

