S.J. landlord evicting tenants to house vets at higher rents

Michelle Cyann photographed outside the apartment building she is being evicted from in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Mar. 31, 2017. Cyann, a mother of five, and other tenants are being evicted from the apartments owned by Peggy DeMaio, the same landlord who is evicting the 92-year-old man at another property she owns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.