S.J. landlord evicting tenants to hou...

S.J. landlord evicting tenants to house vets at higher rents

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Michelle Cyann photographed outside the apartment building she is being evicted from in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Mar. 31, 2017. Cyann, a mother of five, and other tenants are being evicted from the apartments owned by Peggy DeMaio, the same landlord who is evicting the 92-year-old man at another property she owns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 4 Bigdick Obama 29
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at April 06 at 4:15PM PDT

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC