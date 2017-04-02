Roadshow: Pothole-weary drivers willing to fork over more in gas taxes
A gas tax increase would be much more cost-efficient than replacing damaged tires, the state estimates. Q OK! I get the need for taxes to fix crumbled roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC