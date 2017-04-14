Roadshow: Is Highway 4 truly the 'commute from hell'?
A shot of the newly constructed westbound Highway 4 to northbound Highway 160 in early 2016. Q I drove my 36-foot-long motorhome over Highway 4 years ago and burnt up my brakes just before I got to Brentwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|Lady Evelyn
|36
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 11
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC