Pizarro: TechShop moves into new San Jose home

TechShop San Jose opened its new downtown location Thursday morning, meaning the South Bay's do-it-yourself crowd could finally breathe a sigh of relief and go back to making cool stuff. The move into the former Zanotto's grocery store at 38 S. Second St. was announced more than a year ago, and TechShop was supposed to move into the 20,000 square foot space last summer.

