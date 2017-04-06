Pizarro: TechShop moves into new San Jose home

TechShop San Jose opened its new downtown location Thursday morning, meaning the South Bay's do-it-yourself crowd could finally breathe a sigh of relief and go back to making cool stuff. The move into the former Zanotto's grocery store at 38 S. Second St. was announced more than a year ago, and TechShop was supposed to move into the 20,000 square foot space last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.