Pizarro: SVO shakes up image, honors business leaders

And if the SVO wanted to shake up its vibe, it did a pretty good job with its new Members Celebration, which ditched tables and a banquet meal for couches, food stations and bars. But as the crowd of more than 700 people - at least 100 were walk-ups, I'm told - mingled around the dimly-lit barroom at the San Jose Fairmont, there was still a little business to conduct, namely the SVO's annual awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.