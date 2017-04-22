Pizarro: SVO shakes up image, honors business leaders
And if the SVO wanted to shake up its vibe, it did a pretty good job with its new Members Celebration, which ditched tables and a banquet meal for couches, food stations and bars. But as the crowd of more than 700 people - at least 100 were walk-ups, I'm told - mingled around the dimly-lit barroom at the San Jose Fairmont, there was still a little business to conduct, namely the SVO's annual awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|17 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|46
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|RED 5
|309
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC