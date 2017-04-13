Pickup Truck Driver Dies After Slamming Into SJ Sound Wall
At 3:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Moorpark Avenue and South Cypress Avenue on a report of a pick-up truck that crashed into a sound wall. When officers arrived, they located a white truck that had sustained major damage.
