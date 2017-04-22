Photos: At March for Science, Bay Are...

Photos: At March for Science, Bay Area activists raise their voices

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Justin Krasner-Karpen, of Palo Alto, wears a brain hat during the March for Science starting at San Jose City Hall in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. March for Science supporter Debbie Williams, of Palo Alto, holds an EPA sign during the march and rally at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Sun RiccardoFire 47
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Apr 21 RED 5 309
Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion Apr 18 Jake From State Farm 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC