Photo exhibit highlights when orchard...

Photo exhibit highlights when orchards ruled the valley

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Photo Jacqueline Ramseyer/Bay Area News Group/April 20, 2017 Photographer Gabriel Ibarra has a new exhibit, "Valley of the Heart's Delight," on display at the Sunnyvale Heritage Park Museum through September. Ibarra has been documenting the changing valley for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Raid 'Costco Of Meth' Site In San Jose (Jan '07) 11 hr Chipper123 9
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Thu Haba Daba 48
Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ... Wed Romel Esmail 1
Romel Esmail & his sister Bella Esmail Moore Wa... Wed Bella Esmail Moore 1
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Apr 26 togaparty 285
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Apr 21 RED 5 309
Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion Apr 18 Jake From State Farm 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,860 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC