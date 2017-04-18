Palo Alto eyes new direction for bus ...

Palo Alto eyes new direction for bus routes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

The 88 bus, which currently serves Gunn High, would be disbanded and replaced with three new routes that would only run before and after school hours under the plan proposed by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. File photo by Veronica Weber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 1 hr Bob Is Gay 44
Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion 7 hr Jake From State Farm 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 13 hr West law area 308
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 280,395,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC