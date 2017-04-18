Palo Alto eyes new direction for bus routes
The 88 bus, which currently serves Gunn High, would be disbanded and replaced with three new routes that would only run before and after school hours under the plan proposed by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. File photo by Veronica Weber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Bob Is Gay
|44
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|7 hr
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|13 hr
|West law area
|308
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC