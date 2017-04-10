Pair Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery at VTA Station
Two men were arrested Thursday in South San Jose on suspicion of committing an armed robbery at a light-rail station. The suspects, one armed with a gun, allegedly approached the victim and demanded her items before taking them and fleeing on foot.
