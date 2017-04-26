Opposition to program led by police unions, privacy advocates.
Legislation for a pilot program that would install speed-detecting cameras on the most dangerous traffic corridors in San Jose and San Francisco has been shelved after facing vociferous opposition and tepid support. Assembly Bill 342 did not make out of the Assembly Transportation Committee after a hearing held earlier this week.
