One killed in San Jose crash on I-280
One person was killed in a early morning traffic accident involving three or four vehicles on Interstate 280 near McLaughlin Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. No additional information about the cause of the crash was immediately available, and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office is withholding the victim's identity until relatives are contacted.
