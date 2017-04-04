New highrise hotel slated for downtow...

New highrise hotel slated for downtown San Jose

Downtown San Jose is slated to land a new 24-story hotel, in a project that will blend a gleaming tower with a historic hotel and add nearly 300 lodging rooms to the city's urban core. The new 279-room hotel will be named The Tribute Hotel San Jose, a recently created flag of the Marriott hotel chain.

