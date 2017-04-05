New Asian market opens, plans San Jose expansion
A new upscale Asian American market opened on Wednesday in San Jose, and the market's executives said the grocery chain is already planning an expansion in the South Bay. The market opened with colorful fanfare and an ethnic-themed celebration.
