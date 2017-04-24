Milpitas Post Editorial: City-contracted garbage franchises get shuffled

About all that Milpitas residents can claim after all the dust has settled on the reshuffling as to who serves the community's garbage disposal needs is that we proved that we could punish the folks who own the Newby Island Landfill and cover the site at the end of Dixon Landing Road. There may be some non-economic value to the act of revenge against what has been deemed the main perpetrator of periodic odors in northern Milpitas.

