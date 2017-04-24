Milpitas Post Editorial: City-contrac...

Milpitas Post Editorial: City-contracted garbage franchises get shuffled

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

About all that Milpitas residents can claim after all the dust has settled on the reshuffling as to who serves the community's garbage disposal needs is that we proved that we could punish the folks who own the Newby Island Landfill and cover the site at the end of Dixon Landing Road. There may be some non-economic value to the act of revenge against what has been deemed the main perpetrator of periodic odors in northern Milpitas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) 12 min togaparty 285
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 23 RiccardoFire 47
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Apr 21 RED 5 309
Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion Apr 18 Jake From State Farm 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC