Meatball madness rolling into San Jose, Campbell
House of Meatball offerings range from the traditional beefy Italian, above, to Thai pork, chicken marsala, steakhouse-style and mix-and-match options. A food trend that grabbed New Yorkers by the palate several years ago has finally made its way West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bob Is Gay
|44
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 18
|West law area
|308
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC