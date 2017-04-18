Man killed in shooting at San Jose motel

Man killed in shooting at San Jose motel

Saturday

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Motel 6 on the 1000 block of The Alameda found three men with at least one gunshot wound each at around 3:30 a.m. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Motel 6 on the 1000 block of The Alameda found three men with at least one gunshot wound each at around 3:30 a.m. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Motel 6 on the 1000 block of The Alameda found three men with at least one gunshot wound each at around 3:30 a.m., said Officer Alber Morales , a spokesman for the San Jose Police Department . Two men were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

