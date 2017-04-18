Man killed in shooting at San Jose motel
Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Motel 6 on the 1000 block of The Alameda found three men with at least one gunshot wound each at around 3:30 a.m. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Motel 6 on the 1000 block of The Alameda found three men with at least one gunshot wound each at around 3:30 a.m. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Motel 6 on the 1000 block of The Alameda found three men with at least one gunshot wound each at around 3:30 a.m., said Officer Alber Morales , a spokesman for the San Jose Police Department . Two men were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|23 hr
|RiccardoFire
|47
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|RED 5
|309
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC