Los Gatos police log for March 31

1 hr ago

Burglaries - On March 25 at 6:21 on University Avenue and at 3:42 p.m. on Highway 9. Two auto burglaries occurred. Drunk - On March 25 at 2:44 p.m. at S. Santa Cruz Ave. and W. Main St. A man was arrested for resisting arrest and being drunk in public.

