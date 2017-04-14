Los Gatos: Around Town briefs April 14
The annual "Hippity Hop 'til You Drop" egg hunt is April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Oak Meadow Park Bandstand, 233 Blossom Hill Road. The Easter Bunny will be on hand, helping kids collect 5,000 plastic eggs that have been stuffed with candy and toys.
