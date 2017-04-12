It's the third Bay Area location for the SoCal chain.
Poke Bar is now creating fresh-seafood poke bowls at Santana Row's Park Valencia in San Jose. Poke Bar co-founder Chris Lim, who launched in West Hollywood, has expanded his Bay Area restaurants to include one at Santana Row in San Jose.
