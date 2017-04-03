If promises were high-speed rail fuel
"Ten years from now, you'll be able to get on a train here and by noon, that day, be hiking up a trail to Half Dome in Yosemite," California High-Speed Rail Authority Chairman Dan Richard said as he stood before the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center at its opening ceremony in December 2014. He was full of optimism for the 67,000-square-foot bus, train and taxi terminal, which cost $185.2 million, declaring it "the first high-speed rail station in the state of California."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC