If promises were high-speed rail fuel

"Ten years from now, you'll be able to get on a train here and by noon, that day, be hiking up a trail to Half Dome in Yosemite," California High-Speed Rail Authority Chairman Dan Richard said as he stood before the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center at its opening ceremony in December 2014. He was full of optimism for the 67,000-square-foot bus, train and taxi terminal, which cost $185.2 million, declaring it "the first high-speed rail station in the state of California."

