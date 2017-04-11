Family demands clarity on VTA retiree's presumed bus death

The family of Benny Cheung, a freshly retired dispatcher for the Valley Transportation Authority who died in a tragic collision March 23, is demanding more information and a clear statement from authorities that Cheung was killed by a bus for the agency he served for 37 years. Two high-powered personal-injury law firms, Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer and Habbas & Associates, are representing Cheung's family and voiced their clients' frustration about having no definitive answers about his death nearly three weeks after he was found gravely injured on North First Street and Hawthorne Way in San Jose.

