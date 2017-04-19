DMV cracks down on handicap placard s...

DMV cracks down on handicap placard scofflaws in downtown San Jose

Wendy Espinoza, supervising investigator, talks with a motorist who said he was using his mother's handicap placard to pick her up during a California Department of Motor Vehicles disabled person parking placard enforcement operation in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Investigators were out to make sure drivers using the placards were the entitled to do so.

