Displacing the Unprofitable and Undes...

Displacing the Unprofitable and Undesirable in San Jose's Fountain Alley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Truthdig

The San Jose Police Department has opened a satellite station in a vacant office space in Fountain Alley, a corridor between 1st and 2nd Streets just south of Santa Clara Street in Downtown San Jose. For years the location has been a police surveillance "hot spot" due to perceptions that out-of-town dealers arrive on nearby public transit to sell drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 3 hr Your Service Prov... 46
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 22 hr RED 5 309
Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion Apr 18 Jake From State Farm 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,485,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC