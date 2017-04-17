Delivery truck stolen from Pleasant H...

Delivery truck stolen from Pleasant Hill recovered in San Jose

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A White Pony Express truck stolen from Pleasant Hill over the weekend was recovered in San Jose on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the nonprofit. The refrigerated truck dubbed "Suzie" reportedly disappeared from the group's Vincent Road office between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 6 min Eliot Rosewater 42
Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion 2 hr Jake From State Farm 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 8 hr West law area 308
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... Apr 8 tomin cali 1
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC