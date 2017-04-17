Delivery truck stolen from Pleasant Hill recovered in San Jose
A White Pony Express truck stolen from Pleasant Hill over the weekend was recovered in San Jose on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the nonprofit. The refrigerated truck dubbed "Suzie" reportedly disappeared from the group's Vincent Road office between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|6 min
|Eliot Rosewater
|42
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|2 hr
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|8 hr
|West law area
|308
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC