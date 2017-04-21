Cupertino looking to acquire piece of San Jose for park
Cupertino officials have eyes on a piece of land along Lawrence Expressway that they want to turn into open space. At the parks and recreation commission meeting on April 6, commissioners discussed the Lawrence Mitty Park property, a 7.1-acre piece of land between Lawrence Expressway and Saratoga Creek.
