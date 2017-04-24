Construction of New BART Milpitas Station Ahead of Schedule
Construction workers with Santa Clara County's Valley Transportation Authority are on pace to open the first BART stations in the county six months ahead of schedule. Despite the Bay Area's historically wet winter, more than five years of drought before that gave construction crews more dry days to build, and they took advantage of the extra sunshine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Haba Daba
|48
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|Wed
|Romel Esmail
|1
|Romel Esmail & his sister Bella Esmail Moore Wa...
|Wed
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Wed
|togaparty
|285
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC