Construction of New BART Milpitas Station Ahead of Schedule

Construction workers with Santa Clara County's Valley Transportation Authority are on pace to open the first BART stations in the county six months ahead of schedule. Despite the Bay Area's historically wet winter, more than five years of drought before that gave construction crews more dry days to build, and they took advantage of the extra sunshine.

