CHP: San Jose man arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal 280 crash
A 21-year-old San Jose man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter in connection with an early-morning crash on Interstate 280 that killed a 22-year-old man, according to the California Highway Patrol. Jerry Lam Tram, 21, of San Jose, was reportedly speeding in a Lexus IS in the southbound lanes near McLaughlin Avenue at 2:35 a.m. when he crashed into a Honda Accord, according to CHP Officer Ross Lee.
