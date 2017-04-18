Chance the Rapper holding free surprise concert in downtown San Jose
Rap fans were lining up on First Street in downtown San Jose after Grammy-winning recording artist Chance the Rapper announced a free surprise concert in downtown San Jose set for Tuesday evening. The rapper made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday morning, and posted that free tickets will be given away at 2 p.m. at Temple Bar and Lounge on First Street between Santa Clara and San Fernando streets.
