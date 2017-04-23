Campbell looking to keep tinkering with newest neighborhood's guiding plan
Campbell's planning commission decided a "neighborhood plan" for the newest addition to the city needs a little more tweaking before it is ready for city council review. The commission voted unanimously April 11 for staff to continue working on the Campbell Village Neighborhood Plan, a document that spells out development guidelines for a neighborhood the city annexed in October 2012.
