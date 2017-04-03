California city tops list of dog atta...

California city tops list of dog attacks on mail carriers

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Booming online retail sales are good news for the U.S. Postal Service, but its carriers are incurring a cost: more dog bites. The number of U.S. Postal Service employees attacked by dogs last year rose to 6,755 nearly 200 more attacks than reported in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u... 9 hr tomin cali 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 4 Bigdick Obama 29
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC