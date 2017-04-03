CA: BART Extension to San Jose on Track, but New Cars Delayed
April 04--Construction of BART's next extension into Silicon Valley is on track to be completed by the end of the year, but the transit system may not have enough rail cars to fully serve the two new stations it will serve. BART has ordered new cars to expand and replace its existing fleet, but it needs at least 30 to 40 more cars to serve the extension.
