CA: BART Extension to San Jose on Tra...

CA: BART Extension to San Jose on Track, but New Cars Delayed

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 04--Construction of BART's next extension into Silicon Valley is on track to be completed by the end of the year, but the transit system may not have enough rail cars to fully serve the two new stations it will serve. BART has ordered new cars to expand and replace its existing fleet, but it needs at least 30 to 40 more cars to serve the extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 9 hr Bigdick Obama 29
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 31 Mad Dad 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC