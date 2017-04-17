Buena Vista Park bike repair stand offers roadside help
A small park sandwiched between two major San Jose thoroughfares can serve as a pit stop of sorts for bicyclists since several cycle-friendly features were recently installed there. Riders whose bikes break down on the road can now pull over at Buena Vista Park, between West San Carlos Street and Parkmoor Avenue, and borrow tools to adjust gears or fix a flat at a bike repair stand.
