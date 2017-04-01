Berryessa: Crime, homelessness on the rise, residents say

As worried as San Jose residents may be about changes emanating from the White House and Congress, the pressing concerns they raised at a town hall meeting Saturday with elected officials were local - crime, homelessness and the noxious Newby Island Landfill, among others. About 150 residents met with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-San Jose, and District 4 City Councilman Lan Diep at the Berryessa Community Center.

