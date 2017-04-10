Bay Area cities outpacing Seattle for rainfall this season
This year, Seattle has already seen 45.08 inches and San Rafael has seen 61.9 inches. In other words, Seattle has seen enough rain to roughly stack up to your average six-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Sat
|J E Hoover
|39
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Sat
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC