Authorities identify 88-year-old San Jose pedestrian killed in collision

Authorities have identified an 88-year-old San Jose man who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Williams Road last week, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. Joseph Horvath was reportedly walking across Williams at Camellia Way around 11 a.m. April 14 when he was hit by a silver Pontiac, according to San Jose police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.