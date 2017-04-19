Actor/playwright breathes new life into his characters, scripts
Max Tachis and Wes Gabrillo in a past production of 'Waiting For Next' by Jeffrey Lo. This new full-length play will be performed April 28 as part of the 'Lights Up!' festival of new plays at City Lights Theater Company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bob Is Gay
|44
|Pescadero Mountain Lion Home Invasion
|Apr 18
|Jake From State Farm
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 18
|West law area
|308
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC