Action Alert: Urge Santa Clara Valley Water District to Stop Funding Delta Tunnels
As a resident of the San Jose area for over 9 years in the 1970s and 1980s, I frequently fished in the lakes of the Santa Clara Valley Water District, including Anderson, Coyote, Uvas, Calero and Lexington reservoirs and the Campbell Percolation Ponds. Since moving back to Sacramento, I have fished at and written stories on these lakes many times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fish Sniffer.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Area 'solidarity network' aims to protect u...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC