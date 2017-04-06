4 arrested in Milpitas for auto theft

Read more: KRON 4

Around 1:45 p.m. on March 27, police spotted a stolen 2009 Nissan Murano driving around a shopping center on Ranch Drive, according to Milpitas Police. Police followed the Murano to the area of El Camino Real and San Antonio Road in Mountain View where they attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped away, police said.

