Willow Glen dancer adds some perspective to performances
Tigers, acrobats and Charlie Sheen don't share much in common except for brushing up against the dancing career of Willow Glen resident Lindsey McLevin. The professional dancer didn't see much of the world until she left her home state of Minnesota to learn what it had to offer her burgeoning career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|9 hr
|Swish
|161
|On Both The Left And Right, Trump Is Driving Ne...
|16 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC