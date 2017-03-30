'What would Cesar Chavez do?' Support...

'What would Cesar Chavez do?' Supporters reflect on labor leader's birthday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

With the rise of hate crimes against minority groups nationwide, a polarizing White House administration and a housing crisis that's deepened the divide between rich and poor - Cesar Chavez Day, celebrated on Friday, resonates even more, activists say. Man of these Chavez-era activists remain determined to carry on the labor leader's mission by doing what they say he would've done to confront social injustice in these modern times: mobilize tirelessly and give a voice to those marginalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... 5 hr Ayla 2
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... 8 hr Mad Dad 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Thu Walter White 3
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC