'What would Cesar Chavez do?' Supporters reflect on labor leader's birthday
With the rise of hate crimes against minority groups nationwide, a polarizing White House administration and a housing crisis that's deepened the divide between rich and poor - Cesar Chavez Day, celebrated on Friday, resonates even more, activists say. Man of these Chavez-era activists remain determined to carry on the labor leader's mission by doing what they say he would've done to confront social injustice in these modern times: mobilize tirelessly and give a voice to those marginalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|5 hr
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|8 hr
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Thu
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC