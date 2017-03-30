'What would Cesar Chavez do?' Supporters reflect on labor leader's birthday

With the rise of hate crimes against minority groups nationwide, a polarizing White House administration and a housing crisis that's deepened the divide between rich and poor - Cesar Chavez Day, celebrated on Friday, resonates even more, activists say. Man of these Chavez-era activists remain determined to carry on the labor leader's mission by doing what they say he would've done to confront social injustice in these modern times: mobilize tirelessly and give a voice to those marginalized.

