Warm Springs station stretches BART southward
The weather did not live up to the name of BART's newest station in Fremont, though transit, state and city officials welcomed the 46th BART station - Warm Springs/South Fremont Station - on a windy, cold and rainy Friday morning. The new Warm Springs station is part of the initial phase of a project that will eventually connect BART to downtown San Jose as part of a project with the Santa Clara County Transportation Authority.
