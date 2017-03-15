VTA route changes could inconvenience...

VTA route changes could inconvenience seniors, low-income riders

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Courtesy VTA/2017 The VTA is currently looking to overhaul their bus lines to reflect what's seen on this map. San Jose residents who rely on public transit to get around could find their commutes taking much longer in some cases if proposed changes to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's current bus lines are approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) 9 hr Marty Smith 7
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 12 Helen 305
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 12 Mad Dad 1
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Mar 9 Mad Dad 120
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Mar 4 Sanjonorte14 115
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Feb 22 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC