View Press Release

Innovative thermal management company will present new solutions at vendor workshop and exhibit March 13-17 in San Jose, California )-- KULR Technology will debut and demonstrate the versatile applications of its proprietary carbon fiber thermal management material at the leading international conference on academic and industrial advances in electronics thermal management - Semi-Therm 33. KULR will introduce the line of carbon fiber interface material in the gap range of 0.25 mm to 4 mm. FTI consists of a uniquely engineered lightweight carbon fiber core, which offers outstanding physical and thermal properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.