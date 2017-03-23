Town hall in Campbell to address civic engagement, rights
District 28 Assemblyman Evan Low and members from various organizations are hosting a town hall meeting on April 1 focusing on civic engagement. The town hall will include speakers from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Services, Immigration Rights and Education Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|15 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Mar 17
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC