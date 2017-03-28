The victim was identified as Joseph Alberto Viramontes, 19, of San Jose.
A man found dead on a quiet residential street in North San Jose over the weekend is now being treated as a homicide victim, police said. Officers were called around 10:17 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Bard Street, near Toyon Elementary School, for reports of a person on the ground not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Mar 17
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC