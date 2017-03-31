The scoop: Sweet Retreat ice cream reopening Sunday in new San Jose shop
Sweet Retreat ice cream parlor, which was forced to move after a fire last year, will resume scooping the sweet stuff on Sunday, April 2, in South San Jose. "Take life one scoop at a time!" was the slogan posted on the wall of the Sweet Retreat ice cream parlor in South San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Fri
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Fri
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC