The Mayferia festival on March 19 will celebrate East San Jose's eclectic Mayfair neighborhood.
The School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose will be the site of the Mayferia festival, celebrating East San Jose's Mayfair neighborhood, on Sunday, March 19, 2017. The Mayfair neighborhood in East San Jose has had a long and sometimes troubled history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 12
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC