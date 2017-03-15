The Mayferia festival on March 19 wil...

The Mayferia festival on March 19 will celebrate East San Jose's eclectic Mayfair neighborhood.

The School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose will be the site of the Mayferia festival, celebrating East San Jose's Mayfair neighborhood, on Sunday, March 19, 2017. The Mayfair neighborhood in East San Jose has had a long and sometimes troubled history.

