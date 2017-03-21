The fatality is the first non-pedestrian traffic death of the year in San Jose.
A bicyclist was killed View Article in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon near Fammatre Elementary School, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:52 p.m. at Leigh Avenue and Coit Drive.
